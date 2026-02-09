DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from Deerfield Beach High walked out of school to protest the actions of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Monday morning.

Protesters walked along Northeast 48th Street and North Dixie Highway to speak out against ICE, and the killings of two United States citizens in Minneapolis

“What ICE is doing is very wrong, and it should not be done. Racism should not be a thing. We are people too, we work in this country, we pay our taxes, and we are people who want to live the American dream.” said student Lesly Duarte.

The event came a few days after students from several other Broward schools also walked out from school, voicing their displeasure at immigration enforcement across the country.

Students said they originally planned to gather on the track field, but decided to walk out of campus in an effort to make their voices heard.

