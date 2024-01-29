DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students were detained on Monday after, deputies said, they found two guns and narcotics inside a vehicle parked at a Broward County school’s campus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Deerfield Beach High School, located at 910 Buck Pride Way.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where deputies were seen searching the vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

According to officials, deputies found two guns, several loaded magazines and illicit narcotics.

While there was no immediate threat, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The identities of the two students have not been disclosed.

BSO is now investigating the incident.

