DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A media center makeover gave students at Deerfield Beach High a leg-up at school.

Deerfield Beach High School made a million dollar campus-wide enhancement, renovating the “heartbeat” of the school.

Officials wanted the space to more collaborative and inviting.

“Being able to engage differently under all this new equipment is definitely exciting,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn. “It definitely helps to extend our learning experiences better than what they were experiencing before.”

The money also going toward refurbishing restrooms, ventilation systems and painting the building.

