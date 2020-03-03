Deerfield Beach High reels from suicide of 2 students

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deerfield Beach community is concerned about recent suicides involving two students from Deerfield Beach High School.

Professionals want students to know that there is help out there.

It’s been two months since 17-year-old Deerfield Beach High School football star Bryce Gowdy took his own life, and still friends and family gather nearly every day at his grave site. His mother Shibbon Winelle often among them.

“They would come out here with blankets and be, like, 10 or 15 of them just laying around for the afternoon,” Winelle said.

Just last week, Alexis Marion, another 17-year-old from the same school, also killed herself.

“To me, they was not classmates, those are like family,” classmate Clefton Israel said. “We be around each other a lot.”

Two suicides in two months, a crushing reminder that teens may need guidance even if they’re not asking for it.

In Coral Springs, Tuesday, law enforcement officers heard a speech from suicide survivor Kevin Berthia who, at 19, decided to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge.

“If I was going to feel pain of this level, I didn’t ever want to live,” Berthia said.

Police officers talked him out of it.

“I thought I was going to be the first person, I thought I had this great idea that I was going to be the first to drive to this bridge that I have no idea where it is and jump off of it, be the first person to do it,” Berthia said. “I didn’t know of thousands before me have done it and hundreds after me.”

He shared his story trying to reach the Bryces of the world.

Jackie Rosen also appeared at the cemetery Tuesday.

When her son killed himself 30 years ago, she founded the Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention. She said the best way to help teenagers is connecting with other teenagers.

“They don’t talk to adults, they talk to other kids,” Rosen said.

Gowdy’s friends said she’s right.

“This generation will not go to anybody if you don’t feel, like, you’re comfortable,” Clefton said.

Two teens gone way too soon, and those they left behind are searching for answers.

“One moment you might be happy, but then it’s like the next you are sad or angry. There’s not an official way to deal with emotions,” Clefton said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

