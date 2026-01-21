NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — City leaders in Deerfield Beach decided they are done with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and are moving forward with their own first responders.

In a 4-1 vote taken late Tuesday night, Deerfield Beach commissioners opted to cut ties with BSO and form their own police and fire departments.

“I would like to make a motion to begin the process of establishing the City of Deerfield Beach Police and Fire,” said Commissioner Michael Edward Hudak.

“I’ll second that,” said Commissioner Tom Plaut.

The vote was then taken. Vice Mayor Ben Preston was the lone dissenting vote.

The motion ends the longstanding partnership Deerfield Beach has had with BSO since the 1990s.

“I realize that there are many different opinions on this subject, and people get hot under the collar depending on which side that they’re on,” said Deerfield Beach Mayor Todd Drosky.

The commissioners who favored the move to cut ties said this decision boils down to cost, after a feasibility study determined that despite an initial investment to get started, they will save around $8 million a year should they go independent.

“Under the BSO model, it is indisputable that the city has limited authority over staffing, compensation. benefits and operational decisions,” said Drosky.

Dozens of residents spoke out during the lengthy meeting. Some residents were in favor of the commission’s decision.

“Say no to BSO,” said Charles as he addressed commissioners.

But may who took to the podium stated their case against parting ways with the law enforcement agency.

“You know, I don’t want to put the trust of my life into someone who’s new,” said Tiffany.

“I believe it’s a huge slap in the face to your residents to not take the sheriff up on his offer,” said another resident.

Tuesday’s vote comes after a tense debate between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the city over the past 10 months, with city leaders frustrated with the terms BSO had proposed for a new contract, mainly the budget increase BSO officials said was needed.

“The decision’s about whether Deerfield Beach governs its own future or remains subject to cost structures it cannot influence,” said Drosky.

Back on Jan. 7, Tony proposed a two-year extension on their contract and to fund a new feasibilty study to show why the partnership should remain.

“I would extend this contract for two years, and I will pay for the study. You pick the group,” the sheriff told commissioners.

But despite the push from residents, city officials chose not to take Tony up on his offer.

The city will now enter a transition phase that could take over a year. During that time, BSO will continue to provide services, as the city begins the process of forming their own police and fire rescue departments.

