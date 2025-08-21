FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of a building came down on a driver who clipped the side of a building at a shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras and video shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue captured the two-door car involved with a decorative support column on top of it near the building located across from a Dollar Tree, along Southeast 17th Street and Cordova Road, Thursday afternoon.

People at the shopping plaza said they either heard screeching tires and a boom or saw the car slam into the side of the building.

Since it’s a decorative encasing, there’s not much weight to it. However, the video shows the vehicle sustained considerable damage.

Speaking with 7News off-camera, the driver said she was trying to drive through the parking lot in order to leave the strip mall when she accidentally hit the gas in an attempt to stop.

A woman said the driver hit the back of her car right before the motorist hit the building. She said she heard screeching behind her and tried to get out of the way.

Paramedics checked out the driver involved. She said she’s OK but pretty shaken up.

No one was hurt.

Pro Pilates, the business located closest to where the car hit the structire, remained open for business.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.