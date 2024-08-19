FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police Department has identified one of the victims in last weekend’s Fort Lauderdale shooting that left 1 dead and 3 others hospitalized.

The deceased victim was identified as 18-year-old Marion Harrison.

Police said the other identities will remain undisclosed and that two of the surviving victims remain in the hospital. The surviving victims are in their 20’s.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Cypress Creek Road, at around 5:05 a.m., Saturday.

The 911 calls made during the gunfire were also released on Monday showing witnesses and the victims themselves calling for help.

“I’m along Cypress Creek Road and a bunch of gunshots just went off,” said a male caller.

“I was literally walking by and I heard shots fired and then there were people in the car,” said a female caller as background screams were heard. “They got shot.”

The victims inside the car also called police.

“There’s been a shooting. There’s been a shooting,” said one of the victims.

“Where?” said the dispatcher.

“Let me out. Get me out. I don’t know where we at but we just got shot. Come on, get me out. My leg,” said the victim.

Officers arrived quickly at the scene to find three men inside the bullet-riddled black Honda Civic suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Sir, I’ve been shot,” said one of the victims.

“Yes, sir. I need you to tell me exactly what happened,” said the 911 operator.

“My leg!” said one of the victims as he yelled in pain.

All victims were taken to the hospital. Harrison would not survive.

“You never know, when you go out of your house, if you’re ever going to come back, so it’s something that you normally don’t think about,” said the area resident who spoke with 7News following the shooting. “Sometimes here it’s kind of dangerous, so you’ve got to be careful.”

The shooter took off and remains on the loose.

Police continue to investigate as it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.