PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the woman and toddler who, they said, were found inside a Plantation home.

Plantation Police units responded to the residence in the area of Northwest 97th Avenue and 10th Street in the Jacaranda Lakes neighborhood after receiving reports of two bodies found inside.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Sara Ashley Gama and her 2-year-old son, Ethan Aponte.

Friends of the family said Ethan was turning 3 next week.

“He was a beautiful little boy,” said Gilda Howell. “I never heard anything — he was always outside, played all the time.”

Investigators also found an unconscious man at the scene, identified as 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, possibly due to a drug overdose.

Gama’s parents met police at the house. Officers went inside, and that’s when they knew something horrific had happened.

Investigators said a newborn baby was found alive at the home.

Detectives said they are eager to speak with Jean Carlos, hoping ha can shed light on what unfolded inside the house.

Neighbors of the family expressed shock and disbelief at the tragedy.

“That’s what I’d like to know, how does this happen? What happened? They played all the time,” said Howell. “I was across the street with the kids all the time ’cause they would go back and forth. This is a very friendly — I’m sorry, I’m just so devastated.”

Area resident John Goodish said the man in the home helped him out when he was unable to drive, and the families would socialize.

“This is beyond shocking. This is absolutely total shock,” said Goodish. “Round peg going in a square hole, does not fit at all. Nice couple. Me and my wife, we had dinner out, we had a nice dinner locally. So I’m just sitting in my chair right now going through my head going through everything. What happened?”

Neighbors said the couple recently had a baby boy who, they believe, is safe with other family members.

On Wednesday afternoon, video footage of the property showed Plantation Fire Rescue aiding officers in their investigation as they plunged into the canal behind the home, looking for evidence.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Despite the ongoing investigation, authorities reassured the public that they are not actively looking for any suspects in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.