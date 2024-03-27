PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police have identified the victims in the incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Jacandra Lakes neighborhood.

Authorities arrived at a home on Northwest 97th Ave and Northwest 10th Street to investigate after receiving reports of two bodies found inside.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Sara Ashley Gama and her 2-year-old son, Ethan Aponte.

Investigators also found an unconscious man at the scene, identified as 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, possibly due to a drug overdose.

Police said they are eager to speak with Aponte once he can, hoping to shed light on what unfolded in the home.

Neighbors of the family expressed shock and disbelief at the tragedy.

“That’s what I’d like to know, how does this happen? What happened? They played all the time,” said neighbor Gilda Howell. “I was across the street with the kids all the time cause they would go back and forth. This is a very friendly — I’m sorry, I’m just so devastated.”

John Goodish said the man in the home helped him out when he was unable to drive and the families would socialize.

“This is beyond shocking. This is absolutely total shock,” said Josh Goodish. “Round peg going in a square hole does not fit at all. Nice couple. Me and my wife, we had dinner out, we had a nice dinner locally. So I’m just sitting in my chair right now going through my head going through everything what happened.”

Neighbors said the couple recently had a baby girl who, they believe, is safe with other family members.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Despite the ongoing investigation, authorities reassured the public that they are not actively looking for any suspects in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.