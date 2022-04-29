FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A convicted South Florida murder suspect is no longer facing the death penalty.

Broward County prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty against Dayonte Resiles for the stabbing death of Davie homeowner Jill Halliburton Su.

The suspect will serve life in prison.

Resiles broke into Su’s home before stabbing her more than 20 times back in September of 2014.

In 2018, Resiles took off from a courtroom and went on the run for almost a week.

He’s still facing charges for that crime.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.