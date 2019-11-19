Death investigation underway at Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a death at a home in Pompano Beach.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene along the 700 block of Northwest Seventh Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

BSO deputies received the call reporting a dead person, just after 11 a.m.

According to a neighbor, he called BSO to do a welfare check because the windows of the apartment unit appeared “full of soot.”

It remains unclear whether or not the death is suspicious.

Deputies are keeping neighbors away from the residence as they continue to investigate.

