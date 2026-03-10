FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation that has led to a road closure in Fort Lauderdale.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and A1A, early Tuesday morning.

One person is reportedly dead at the scene, but it’s unclear how they were killed.

A skateboard was seen on the pavement, as well as the victim’s body covered with a tarp.

Officers are diverting traffic at the intersection. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Police have not provided any details, as they continue to investigate.

