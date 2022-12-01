OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after, authorities said, a woman’s body was found on the side of Interstate 95 in Oakland Park, shutting down the highway for hours.

Early Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard.

“Shortly after midnight, Broward County Regional Communications received information in reference to a body found next to a vehicle,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and met with FHP units.

“While on scene, paramedics evaluated the individual, and she was pronounced deceased,” said St. Louis.

The BSO Homicide Unit investigated the area while the body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Drivers were advised to take an alternate route but lanes have since reopened to traffic.

In another area of Oakland Park, a BSO deputy was involved in a crash on the way to the scene.

Just before 1 a.m., the incident occurred at the intersection of Northeast 38th Street and Third Avenue.

A woman in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries; she is expected to be OK.

The BSO deputy walked away from the crash uninjured.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

“We’re just asking anyone that may have information about this to come forward,” said St. Louis.

If you have any information on this woman’s death, call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

