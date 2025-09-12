COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s lifeless body was found at a Walmart in Cooper City.

An emergency call referenced a woman found deceased at the Walmart located at 4700 South Flamingo Road, prompting a swift response from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

This is an active scene and deputies have established a perimeter around the rear of the grocery chain’s parking lot, preventing any cars from going in and out.

Detectives were seen canvasing the area and speaking to potential witnesses.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the victim’s body was laying on the ground between a tree and a lightpole and covered by a yellow tarp.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

