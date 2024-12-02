POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a man’s body was found in Pompano Beach early Monday morning.

The man’s body was found outside of a fence, close to a Department of Corrections building in the area of Avondale Drive and Southwest 2nd Court.

The facility appears to be a place of employment for recently released or low-level offenders.

Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Detectives worked were seen taking photos and collecting evidence.

7NEWS have reached out to the Broward Sherriff’s Office for more information.

