PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A RaceTrac gas station near Interstate 95 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard is temporarily closed following a car fire that engulfed a pickup truck.

Local authorities, including Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), are on-site conducting a thorough investigation on this deadly incident.

Firefighters successfully quenched the blaze, leaving the pickup truck charred and covered in foam. The incident occurred on the East side of the gas station, prompting the closure of the entire facility.

Amidst the investigation, the BSO medical examiner is on-scene, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

It remains uncertain whether the incident resulted from a fueling accident or if it was intentionally caused to harm someone.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

