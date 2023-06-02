POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a Brightline train in Pompano Beach that led to road closures.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, BSO deputies responded to the northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway, between Northeast Third Street and Northeast Sixth Street. Due to the ongoing investigation, the area was closed off.

Just south of the scene, the Brightline train was also stopped following the collision.

As a result of the incident, travelers taking the Brightline train into the Pompano Beach area should expect delays.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternate routes.

