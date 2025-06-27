PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was reportedly found in a clothing and shoes donation drop box in Planation.

An emergency call reported a deceased person stuck in a roadside donation drop box near Broward Boulevard and Southwest 84th Avenue, promoting a swift response from first responders.

7News cameras captured the pink donation box in question roped off by crime scene tape and a tarp covering what appears to be a body.

Adding onto the chilling discovering is that just feet away is a day care or some of early childhood educational center.

At this time, details surrounding the investigation remains limited.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.