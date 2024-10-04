DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A body was found on the roadway in Davie, Friday morning, prompting a police investigation and traffic congestion in the area.

Delays stretch back for miles in the area of South Flamingo Rd and Southwest 26th Street due to a body being found in the roadway.

Aerial view showed police cars blocking off the scene and forcing traffic to be diverted.

At the time the body was still on the ground and was covered by a yellow tarp.

It’s unclear how the body ended up in the road.

Northbound lanes approaching Southwest 26th Street is shut down as police conduct their investigation. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

