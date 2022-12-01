OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road.

On Thursday, police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard.

Around midnight, Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a person next to a vehicle that appeared to be deceased.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and met with FHP units.

The BSO Homicide Unit is investigating the area while the body gets sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Drivers were suggested to take an alternate route but lanes have since been reopened.

Meanwhile, in another area of Oakland Park, a BSO deputy was involved in a crash on the way to the scene.

Just before 1 a.m., the incident occurred at Northeast 38th Street and Third Avenue intersection.

A person in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries; they are expected to be OK.

The BSO deputy walked away from the crash uninjured.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

