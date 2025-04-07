TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Tamarac after a body was reportedly seen floating in a canal.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and their dive time units responded to the area of Northwest 57th Street and Hampton Hills Boulevard, where they retrieved a male’s body from a canal.

Officials covered the body with a yellow tarp and a blue fence was also placed around the body, shielding it from onlookers as police examined the body.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.