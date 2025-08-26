CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation into a woman’s death is underway after she was found unconscious in a canal in Coral Springs.
Officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of 15th Court following reports of a body spotted in a canal.
At the scene, first responders retrieved the unconscious woman from the canal and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
