CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation into a woman’s death is underway after she was found unconscious in a canal in Coral Springs.

Officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of 15th Court following reports of a body spotted in a canal.

At the scene, first responders retrieved the unconscious woman from the canal and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

