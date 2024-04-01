SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a residence in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police and the Broward County Medical Examiners Office arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 178th Avenue, Monday morning.

Police said that a male was found deceased at the home. No foul play was involved, police said, as they continue to investigate.

According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis’ grandmother.

