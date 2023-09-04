PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the home, located at 311 SW 71st Ave., Monday morning.

Neighbors in the area told 7News that someone in the home became concerned for some reason and called police to conduct a welfare check.

According to neighbors, two brothers live at the home. Their late mother also lived at the home.

“It’s a family, two brothers that stay there,” said a neighbor. “Nice family. They’re real calm, quiet, they don’t really bother nobody around the neighborhood. Neighborhood is pretty quiet. We don’t have any drama or anything like that. Nobody hear anything, to be honest with you. I just came out and seen this whole entire scenery.”

It is unknown how long the body was at the home before it was discovered.

