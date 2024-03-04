WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a baby died in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue crews on Monday morning arrived at a home in the 5900 block of Southwest 27th Street after receiving a medical call involving the infant.

Once at the scene, emergency crews found the unresponsive infant and it was transported to an area hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if there was foul play involved in the baby’s death or if it died due to a medical condition.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Officer will determine the infant’s cause of death.

