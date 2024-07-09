FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after two bodies were discovered in an apartment.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the apartment located at 1401 NW 3rd Court, Tuesday morning.

When officers entered a unit at the apartment, they found two people that were deceased.

Details remain limited as detectives continue to investigate.

