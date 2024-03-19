HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered at a residence in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 216 SE 8th St., Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured a man who came out of a shed or structure behind the house and was speaking with police.

According to BSFR, hazmat crews arrived at the scene to do readings of the air quality to determine if anything toxic contributed to the victims’ deaths.

While an investigation is currently active, officials believe there was no foul play involved in this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

