FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has been awarded another term by voters.

Trantalis won 41% of the vote in a four-way race against his opponents.

Trantalis has been in this office for seven years and is the city’s first openly gay mayor.

