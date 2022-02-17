DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen who is recovering after he was struck while riding his bicycle to school said he captured a crucial clue as the driver took off without stopping to help.

Fifteen-year-old Alex Arce, who is deaf, said he was hit during the morning rush along University Drive, near Interstate 595, Thursday.

“The car hit me on the front bumper,” he said.

His mother, Barbara Quintana, had stern words for the motorist.

“You literally left my son on the side of the road as if he was trash,” she said.

Quintana said she’s thankful her son is alive but angry someone ran him over and kept going.

“He landed on top of her vehicle,” she said. “She could have killed my son.”

Arce said the collision sent him flying off his bicycle and knocked out his hearing aids.

The impact even bent the rim of his heavy duty bike.

Arce said the woman behind the wheel of the blue Kia Optima that hit him just kept going.

“She didn’t get out of the car. She only said, ‘Are you OK?’ and then left,” he said.

Arce said he was left to fend for himself along the busy roadway, but not before he was able to snap a picture of the sedan that, police said, hit him before the driver got away.

Quintana said she found out what happened when she missed a phone call from police. Before she called them back, she said, something told her to check in on her son first.

“I immediately called my son, and the first thing he told me was, ‘Mom, a car hit me,'” she said as she held back tears.

When she arrived at the scene and ensured the teen was alert, Quintana said, he was taken to the hospital.

“He sustained bruising to his upper thighs but to expect to be sore for a few days,” she said.

Arce said he’s still in pain and has a hard time walking.

His family said they are not only grateful he’s on the mend but glad his quick thinking gave police a critical clue to help them find the driver who has added to his already tough life.

“My son already has a history of seizures. He’s already deaf in both ears,” said Quintana. “He already struggles. What more can he sustain?”

As for the driver involved, the concerned mother said she needs to take responsibility for her actions.

“Turn yourself in. This is not right,” she said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

