POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a shooting in Pompano Beach claimed a man’s life early Monday morning.

A large police presence was seen in the area Avondale Drive and Southwest 2nd Court after reports of a shooting.

A man’s body was located outside of a fence, close to a Department of Corrections building.

The facility appears to be a place of employment for recently released or low-level offenders.

It’s unclear if the man was an employee or resided in the neighborhood.

Officials said the man had been shot and died at the scene.

The alleged shooter fled the area before deputies arrived.

Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Detectives were seen taking photos and collecting evidence.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.