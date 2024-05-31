LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Lauderhill has left one person dead and another injured, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night in an apartment complex along Northwest 43rd Terrace near 21st Street. Police responded to the area where they found two people who were shot.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, while the other remains in stable condition.

According to police, they are not looking for any suspects and both people involved in the shooting were acquainted.

The Lauderhill Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively working on the case.

Further updates are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

