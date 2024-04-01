POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle collision in Interstate 95 led to the closures of the northbound lanes near West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, leading to at least one fatality.

The incident, occurring just before 1 a.m. Monday, has forced emergency crews to shut down the road as they worked to clean up the scene.

Video footage showed several vehicles involved in the crash, but it remains unclear how many were involved.

One witness recalled what he saw.

“I saw like, a bunch of cars,” he said. “There was one car on the furthest lane on the left side and I nearly hit it. Instead I ran over the debris on the floor and now I have a flat tire.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more details on this incident.

