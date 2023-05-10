DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash on the Turnpike has led to serious traffic delays in Davie after the highway was shut down while police investigated the scene. According to officials, one person fled the scene after three cars collided with one another.

On Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol announced a fatality in the collision that occurred near the exit onto Interstate 595.

Live video footage showed at least three vehicles involved in the crash that included a box truck turned on its side. Another vehicle appeared to be demolished with its roof completely torn off by the impact.

A police report stated that the driver of an Infinity SUV, who caused the crash, left the scene before first responders arrived. The driver of a Toyota SUV succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash. A passenger inside the box truck was transported to Broward Health Medical Center via Davie Fire Rescue with serious injuries.

As a result of the incident, the entrance ramp onto the northbound lanes of the Turnpike has been closed until crews clear the scene. Drivers approaching the area from the Turnpike will be redirected into the westbound or eastbound lanes of I-595.

Morning commuters looking for an alternate route should take either Interstate 95, US-441 or University Drive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.