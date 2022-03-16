FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a driver who, they said, struck and killed a man in Fort Lauderdale and kept on going.

According to investigators, the victim was crossing the street when the driver slammed into him and fled the scene.

The incident happened last Saturday along the 3600 block of West Davie Boulevard.

The victim, later identified as Everildo Mendez, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.