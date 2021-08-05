CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a condominium building in Coral Springs that has been deemed unsafe have until the end of Thursday to move out.

Everyone living at the Villa Bianca condos was ordered to move out of their homes back on July 22.

7News cameras captured unwanted furniture and U-hauls lined up outside the building.

Resident James Haddad said he wasn’t given enough time to find a new place to live.

“I told them even two weeks is not going to be enough time for more people to find a place,” he said. “It’s not easy. In Broward County, it’s very difficult getting a place.”

The two-story, 16-unit structure was ordered vacated after a number of issues were found with the building during an inspection.

