FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County residents who were affected by severe storms and flooding in April are reminded to act quickly as the deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 27.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stands ready to offer aid in the form of rental assistance or covering other disaster-related expenses. Homeowners who were affected may also receive support from FEMA for essential home repairs that are not covered by insurance.

To seek assistance, Broward County homeowners and renters have several options. They can call 800-621-3362, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, access the FEMA website, or utilize the FEMA App.

A Disaster Recovery Center is currently in operation at Hortt Park in Fort Lauderdale, available until Thursday, June 29. The center’s hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.

Furthermore, individuals seeking aid are reminded that the deadline to submit a disaster loan application to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is June 26.

Applicants can complete their applications online through the secure Electronic Loan Application on the SBA’s website. Residents can obtain information and application forms by calling 800-659-2955.

It is important to note that the deadline for returning SBA economic injury applications is Jan. 29, 2024.

