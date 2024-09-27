FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents at a Fort Lauderdale condominium are scrambling to figure out their next steps as the deadline to leave their building, which was deemed unsafe, approaches.

According to an engineering company, officials had concerns about the Springbrook Gardens condominium’s safety after it had been going through concrete restoration for months.

As those repairs weren’t happening fast enough, residents living in the building were told to leave by 5 p.m. on Friday.

“When we first got the notice, we were shocked,” said condo resident Lorraine Murphy. “Very big shock. We knew that it was an older building when we came in. We knew we would put money into the building.”

However, earlier this week, engineers found some erosion in the building’s foundation as Hurricane Helene approached Florida.

With the winds from Helene picking up, engineers changed plans and told residents to get out by Thursday.

“[He said], ‘Get in your car, don’t eat lunch, don’t eat dinner and go,'” said Murphy.

At least 12 residents who are living at the condominium quickly packed to leave on Thursday as building officials hired a new engineer.

Residents told 7News on Friday that they’ve still not received an explanation on what exactly an engineer found below the building that warranted the evacuation.

But the new set of engineers said on Thursday that the condo repairs can be made with people living inside.

“There is no need to vacate the building. This is very common, this salty environment, and we see it all the time,” said engineer George Akouri.

Residents hope their displacement only lasts the weekend and that things can go back to normal by next week.

Thomas Murphy, the association board’s president, spoke with 7News on Friday.

“We have to leave tonight, Saturday and Sunday, and then we can come back Monday, and we’ll see where we are,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he dropped off the required paperwork to City Hall on Friday with the hope that it would get approved and the residents could move back on Monday.

