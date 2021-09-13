DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County municipalities teamed up to organize help for Haiti.

Davie and Southwest Ranches held a relief drive on Sunday to collect food and medical supplies to send to the island nation.

Davie Police Officer Exilus took the lead in organizing the partnership. It included the Davie Police and Fire departments.

“I wanted to do something to basically know that I’m actually providing supplies for the country, and there’s no better way to do it than with my own police department, the Town of Davie,” said Exilus. “It was brought up to my supervisors, and they were super happy to help me and support me.”

“I’m kind of sentimental right now. Kind of feel sorry for what happened to the people over there,” said a man at the relief drive.

Haiti is still recovering from a devastating 7.2 earthquake that shook the country on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.