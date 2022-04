DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are searching for a teenage missing student.

Sixteen-year-old Simone Mathieu was last seen leaving McFatter High School in Davie, last Friday morning.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Mathieu has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Davie Police at 954-693-8270.

