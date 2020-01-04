Davie Police searching for 2 in Lowe’s theft

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s store.

According to investigators, the pair swiped a Graco Magnum Pro X-17 paint sprayer from the home improvement retailer, located near Dykes Road and Northwest 160th Avenue, back on Dec. 11.

These two are responsible for stealing items from a #Davie Lowes in December. They are also suspected in other thefts in Broward Co. Call #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/QGesSWvaRY — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 4, 2020

Police said the thieves were seen fleeing in a black 2012 Ford Focus.

Detectives said the subjects have also been involved in other thefts in Davie and elsewhere in Broward County.

