DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is searching for a missing adult male Uber driver.

According to police, Jerry Dinatale, 75, was last seen on Sunday leaving for work at at around 4 a.m.

Dinatale was driving 2022 Silver Tesla Model 3.

A description of Dinatale was released as follows: he is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, he stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Dinatale’s whereabouts, please call Detective Spiller at (954) 693-8270 or Davie Police Department (954) 693-8200.

