DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Danylah Harrington was last seen on Monday in the area of 14500 SW 16th Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Police have not released a description of what Harrington was last seen wearing, her height, weight or if she was with anyone before she went missing.

Anyone with information on the Harrington’s whereabouts should contact the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200.

