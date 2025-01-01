DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie Police officer was injured following a crash that involved a subject running from police in Broward County.

Plantation Police said that they attempted to arrest a driver with outstanding warrants near Peters Road and University Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

The driver took off on authorities causing several crashes.

One happened near Davie Road and State Road 84 in Davie just after 4:30 p.m., involving two vehicles.

Davie Police said one of the vehicles involved was a City of Plantation Police vehicle causing injury to an officer.

Davie Fire Rescue transported the officer to a nearby hospital. The status of their condition is unknown.

The second driver involved stayed on the scene and was evaluated by DFR. The status of their condition is unknown as well.

The driver was able to elude authorities and is currently at large.

Police are still investigating the crash and searching for the subject.

