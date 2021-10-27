DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crossing guard received a generous gift after her car was damaged in an accident.

Martha, who has worked as a Nob Hill Road crossing guard for four years, crashed her Ford Crown Victoria on State Road 84 on the second day of school and had no means to get it fixed.

The Davie Police Department partnered up with five local businesses to fix up a donated car to give to Martha, with all the costs covered.

Davie Police said the care Martha gives the children shows how much she loves her job.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.