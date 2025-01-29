DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a suspicious incident at a Costco store that led to an evacuation.

Officers arrived at the store, located at 1890 S University Dr., around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, an anonymous phone call alerted the store to a potential threat, claiming that a device had been placed inside a food container.

In response, officers evacuated the store as a precaution and conducted a thorough check of the interior with the assistance of K9 units.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and there is no active search for any suspects.

The store has since returned to normal operations.

The investigation remains active as police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

