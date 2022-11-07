DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday.

Details of the crime are unclear as detectives are currently looking into all the information they have.

Officials confirmed that one person was fatally shot and another was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are looking for a person of interest and are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.