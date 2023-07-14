DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an area in Davie after a car was spotted in a canal.

Davie Police officers were at the scene on the 13800 block of Southwest 14th Street where they investigated an area where a partially submerged vehicle was in the nearby canal, Friday morning.

Sources said a barefooted woman captured on live 7Skyforce footage appeared to have been the driver of the vehicle that is now in the body of water.

Officials said no injuries were reported. Authorities plan on remaining at the scene until the car is removed from the water.

Police said the exact details have not been confirmed as they continue investigating the incident.

