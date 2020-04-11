Davie Police chief on leave over alleged remarks about late BSO deputy

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police Chief Dale Engle has been placed on administrative leave over some alleged disparaging remarks concerning the sexual orientation of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputry who died due to complications from COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by 7News on Saturday, the Broward Fraternal Order of Police said Engle claimed the death of BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett was in part due to his “homosexual lifestyle.”

Bennett, a 12-year veteran with BSO, was gay and was set to marry his partner in December.

He died at the hospital on April 2 after, officials said, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.