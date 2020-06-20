Davie, Plantation firefighters surprise local Korean War vet with 90th birthday drive-by bash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Broward County gave a special salute to a local war hero to mark a milestone birthday.

7News cameras captured members of the Davie and Plantation Fire Rescue departments wishing Harvey Tarshis a happy 90th birthday in Davie, Saturday.

The Korean War veteran’s family said they were overjoyed by the generous gesture, one they’re certain he will never forget.

“Once the virus came, I didn’t even know what we could do, so this is incredible,” said Minna Tarshis, his wife.

Surrounded by family and neighbors, Tarshis became this special party’s man of the hour, with help from the Davie and Plantation Fire Rescue teams.

“It’s overwhelming, more than overwhelming, in many, many aspects. I’m all choked up with emotion right now,” said the honoree. “All these wonderful people expressing — it’s beyond my thought, and I appreciate it.”

“The Town of Davie embraced with such warmth and such generosity and such throughtfulness,” said Cara Judovits, Tarshis’ daughter. “They just kept coming up with idea after idea of how to commemorate this amazing milestone.”

“I’m just a plain, likable guy,” said Tarshis.

Tarshis’ 90th birthday is certainly miraculous for the his family, who has had to endure many health scares over the years.

“My father’s nickname is Felix the Cat. My dad has had a series of heart issues throughout his life,” said Judovits.

“This is a man who had his first heart attack at 47, and he’s still here,” said Minna as she fought back tears.

“We are beyond blessed that he has been able to celebrate birthday after birthday, milestone after milestone, and basically live this incredible life with my mother for 59 years,” said Judovits.

