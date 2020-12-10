Davie mobile home catches fire; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some residents in Davie were burned out of their mobile home after it caught on fire.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near South Pine Island Road and Southwest 18th Street, Wednesday night.

The people who live there, who were not home at the time, said an issue with the air conditioning unit may have started the fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

